Finding Tough in getting interview - Opinion on job market
Hi, I have a solid 5 YoE, built amazing products in my career. After I moved to US for masters I am finding difficulty in landing job interviews. Most of the cases i am getting rejected in early rounds.
I am in a confused state - having skills but without job in hand. after my masters
request to share your answer (opinionated)
Does Experience in other country counts/considered in US?
Does hiring manages expects an Ideal match for interview - 100% requirement match etc
Do recruits do through due-diligence of me on internet/ linkedin/ github, reject if they don't find suporitng/demo etc before setting up an interview
US-based recruiter here! Experience outside of the US definitely counts as experience. The main thing we look for is that the skills and accomplishments are transferrable to the company we're recruiting for. Hiring managers SOMETIMES expect a 100% match, but I would say that a majority don't and, if they're having trouble finding candidates, then they'll sometimes start to lower their expectations. I would say that even if you meet only 60% of the requirements, to still apply because you never know what could happen. Recruiters also sometimes do due diligence on you, but to be honest, it's not super often and I'll only do it if I have a particularly picky hiring manager who does want the 100% match. But if you have your linkedin profile and github link in your resume, they'll more likely look at it (which is a good thing).
Thank you for your input. Can you share most common red flags which recruiters finds when looking at a resume.
