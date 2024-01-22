Finding Tough in getting interview - Opinion on job market

Hi, I have a solid 5 YoE, built amazing products in my career. After I moved to US for masters I am finding difficulty in landing job interviews. Most of the cases i am getting rejected in early rounds.





I am in a confused state - having skills but without job in hand. after my masters





request to share your answer (opinionated)

Does Experience in other country counts/considered in US?

Does hiring manages expects an Ideal match for interview - 100% requirement match etc

Do recruits do through due-diligence of me on internet/ linkedin/ github, reject if they don't find suporitng/demo etc before setting up an interview



