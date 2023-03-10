davolokh in
Silicon Valley Bank shut down
https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/10/silicon-valley-bank-is-shut-down-by-regulators-fdic-to-protect-insured-deposits.html
Any thoughts how this gonna affect industry?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Got another thread going for it here: https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/RILRn4/can-anyone-eli5-this-silicon-valley-bank-thing
davolokhSoftware Engineering Manager
Yeah, I have seen this one, but it’s more about reasons why it happened. I mostly concerned not about why, but about what’s next?
