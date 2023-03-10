davolokh in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Silicon Valley Bank shut down


Any thoughts how this gonna affect industry?
Silicon Valley Bank is shut down by regulators in biggest bank failure since global financial crisis

The tech-focused bank was closed by regulators on Friday after attempts to raise more capital failed.

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Got another thread going for it here: https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/RILRn4/can-anyone-eli5-this-silicon-valley-bank-thing
1
davolokhSoftware Engineering Manager  
Yeah, I have seen this one, but it’s more about reasons why it happened. I mostly concerned not about why, but about what’s next?

