Can I negotiate when getting an offer for a higher internal position.





However, a colleague of mine (also analyst 3) recently got promoted to the same manager 1 title but is only handling one division where as this role will be multiple divisions. I do have more years in experience and technical skills in analytics vs said colleague. Do I have the grounds to ask for a higher title, pay, or should I just take it and build my skills first.





I am currently an Analyst 3 and applied for a manager 1- analyst position, I went through the interviews and got an offer.