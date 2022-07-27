l0comotive in
I use spotify everyday and I'm happy they are reporting great numbers
In the second quarter, Spotify notched 433 million active users, up 19% from a year ago, and saw paying subscribers — its main source of income — rise 14% to 188 million.
Ad-supported income climbed 31%. Overall, the company’s revenue increased 22%.
The Swedish music streamer’s podcast business also continues to grow: Spotify hosted 4.4 million podcasts at the end of June, up from 4 million in March.
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
That's a great sign, do you know if they're hiring?
l0comotiveProject Manager
I don’t know if any specific openings but I imagine they have key roles they want to fill so if you can get referrals for them, go for it! I try to find and follow recruiters on Twitter and LI since some jobs are only posted there
