I use spotify everyday and I'm happy they are reporting great numbers

In the second quarter, Spotify notched 433 million active users, up 19% from a year ago, and saw paying subscribers — its main source of income — rise 14% to 188 million.





Ad-supported income climbed 31%. Overall, the company’s revenue increased 22%.





The Swedish music streamer’s podcast business also continues to grow: Spotify hosted 4.4 million podcasts at the end of June, up from 4 million in March.