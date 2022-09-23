shellshock in
Finding a recruiter
Hi there,
Wondering if anyone had any recommendations on headhunter agencies that would represent me and help me find suitable roles.
My background is in Hardware, consumer electronics, tech devices, and renewable energy.
Does anyone have someone they've previously worked with that they would recommend?
Thanks in advance.
eiNuc419ijf35uTechnical Recruiter
You can do a quick search on LinkedIn to find people in your area and generally I've found recruiters loving it when candidates reach out to them. Especially if they are qualified!
2
shellshockTechnical Program Manager
Great thank you
