zuhayeer in
NYC workers will now see how much jobs pay before applying 🎉
The NYC salary transparency law goes into effect today, November 1st, requiring employers to post salary ranges for job posts.
Working in NYC? You can take immediate advantage of this to see if you’re within range for your current role.
While this is a great change for job seekers, a couple things to keep in mind:
- Ranges are for base salary not necessarily total compensation
- Job postings can often span multiple levels or even roles, meaning pay ranges may be considerably wide
We’re working on making all this newly available data accessible on Levels.fyi, stay tuned!
18
8056
Sort by:
Hfd39f0gkSoftware Engineer
Is it really a win if companies can post a salary range that's obnoxiously unhelpful? "Salary range for this role is $80,000-160,000"
11
roadwarriorCivil Engineer
Hi, transportation engineer here. 👋 The government already does this. If you go to USAjobs.gov, ranges are often 1.5-2x the bottom of the range. When I used the service years ago (2011), jobs I'd apply for would look like "$71,371-152,081". Fresh out of school, I'd apply for jobs and not realize that the actual range for the role was probably on the mid-higher end. Of course, you never know, but that's where having experience and having a site like this would have helped. Here's an example of a role on the site. Thankfully the also give the qualification for EACH level AND the steps in each grade so there is a ton of transparency on what you should be making. https://bil.usajobs.gov/job/654057600
8
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,402