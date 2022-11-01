NYC workers will now see how much jobs pay before applying 🎉

The NYC salary transparency law goes into effect today, November 1st, requiring employers to post salary ranges for job posts.





Working in NYC? You can take immediate advantage of this to see if you’re within range for your current role.





While this is a great change for job seekers, a couple things to keep in mind:





Ranges are for base salary not necessarily total compensation Job postings can often span multiple levels or even roles, meaning pay ranges may be considerably wide





We’re working on making all this newly available data accessible on Levels.fyi, stay tuned!