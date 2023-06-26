reddoy in
Where to live postgrad
Im thinking either NY or SF. NY seems more appealing rn. Idc about cost of living I can worry about that later. Visting SF next week to get a vibe for postgrad life. Wondering what peoples opinions are on good postgrad cities. Im from AZ btw.
Getting a lot of differing opinions here. Thanks for the input!
Ultimately i think it comes down to weather you want to consistently be in a more green / nature vibe, or consistently be in a more intense city vibe.
For context i'm 23 and had to make the same decision one year ago. I visited new york recently for about 10 days with a good friend who grew up there. We went out, saw the sites, ate food, and whatever else. I think NY's a great place to visit, but i would rather actually live in SF.