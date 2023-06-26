reddoy in  
Where to live postgrad

Im thinking either NY or SF. NY seems more appealing rn. Idc about cost of living I can worry about that later. Visting SF next week to get a vibe for postgrad life. Wondering what peoples opinions are on good postgrad cities. Im from AZ btw.
I live in SF and i love it. There's a lot of ambient greenery and the weather is nice. When it comes to night life, there are plenty of clubs, bars, concerts, etc. i know NY has a reputation of having a very cool night life, but you'll have a great experience here as well. Just like NY, SF also has a rich history. This means that there's plenty of monuments / large buildings / tourist attractions / cool places that you can enjoy that are comparable with what's in NY.

Ultimately i think it comes down to weather you want to consistently be in a more green / nature vibe, or consistently be in a more intense city vibe.

For context i'm 23 and had to make the same decision one year ago. I visited new york recently for about 10 days with a good friend who grew up there. We went out, saw the sites, ate food, and whatever else. I think NY's a great place to visit, but i would rather actually live in SF.
Getting a lot of differing opinions here. Thanks for the input!
