To renege or not to renege? That is the question.
Have you guys accepted an offer while you waited for another one and then reneged? I feel pretty bad about it but I know it's a strategy that people use to get what they want. How do you get over this feeling of guilt lol?
wtrmelon1
Really great point. Appreciate the advice!
Look out for yourself and do what’s best for you. Companies and recruiters get it, the only person thinking twice about it is you.