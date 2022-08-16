Op21itPLB in  
To renege or not to renege? That is the question.

Have you guys accepted an offer while you waited for another one and then reneged? I feel pretty bad about it but I know it's a strategy that people use to get what they want. How do you get over this feeling of guilt lol?

jumpyjoSoftware Engineer  
Done it twice now, these companies will lay you off two weeks into a job. It’s fine to politely renege on an offer as long as you don’t do it on the day you start.

Look out for yourself and do what’s best for you. Companies and recruiters get it, the only person thinking twice about it is you.
wtrmelon1Marketing  
Really great point. Appreciate the advice!
