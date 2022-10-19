19g615kv95441h in
What should be my salary???
This is going to be my first UX designer job
What should be my salary
Like the position i applied for isnt an entry level job i feel
These are my responsability
- Lead the end-to-end design process, from effective
- problem framing, through ideation, co-creation, advanced
- prototyping, user validation and ending with high-fidelity designs with achieved impact on business
- Bring new products to light through high quality design using Figma.
- Ideate and implement product changes that build virality and growth into the fabric of the product.
- Research user perspectives and competitive landscape to
- generate solutions
- Validate your solutions with users, using both qualitative
and quantitative methods
Collaborate with developers for high-quality
implementation
Measure the success of your solutions with the team and
iterate on them
Keep up a fast-moving pace of experimentation and
decision-making
7
3173
Sort by:
mamamia31iWeb Designer
according to levels data https://www.levels.fyi/t/product-designer?countryId=254&title=UX+Designer&yoeChoice=junior&dma=807&sortBy=total_compensation&sortOrder=DESC
2
About
Public
Product Designer
Members
4,670