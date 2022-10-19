This is going to be my first UX designer job

What should be my salary





Like the position i applied for isnt an entry level job i feel





These are my responsability





- Lead the end-to-end design process, from effective

- problem framing, through ideation, co-creation, advanced

- prototyping, user validation and ending with high-fidelity designs with achieved impact on business

- Bring new products to light through high quality design using Figma.

- Ideate and implement product changes that build virality and growth into the fabric of the product.

- Research user perspectives and competitive landscape to

- generate solutions

- Validate your solutions with users, using both qualitative

and quantitative methods

Collaborate with developers for high-quality

implementation

Measure the success of your solutions with the team and

iterate on them

Keep up a fast-moving pace of experimentation and

decision-making