Oif13nunINI2 in
Best way to answer, “What Are Your Salary Expectations?”
The recruiter was so pushy with the question that I almost folded and told them a range. Anyone else having trouble getting past this question?
19
2820
Sort by:
refer61614Software Engineer
I usually say something like "I'm sure we can figure something out. I mostly want to make the role and responsibilities will be a fit." If they say something like "I just don't want to waste anyone's time", I've replied saying that "I don't consider it a waste since I'm genuinely interested." Once, a recruiter pushed me super hard. I finally just said, "Look, you already have a band for this role. If you want to share it, that would be great. Generally, your range on sites like Levels.fyi / Glassdoor seem reasonable to work with. I won't be asking you to double that range, so I'm sure we'll work something out".
58
l1lik0iSoftware Engineer at Walmart
This is great advice. Saving this!
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,402