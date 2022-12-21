Mohammed Shakib in
Advise Needed
Just days before my flight to Canada, amazon had rescinded my android sde job offer. Can anyone help me with a list of companies that are still hiring from aboard in Canada, UK or Australia?
2
1621
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Wow, they seriously rescinded your offer?? What was their reasoning behind that? I know Levels has a job board. I haven't used it much personally, but it might help. https://www.levels.fyi/still-hiring/
Mohammed ShakibMobile Software Engineer
Thanks for the link, I had looked at it before. I couldn't find many jobs as a mobile developer jobs in it.
The Reason: Same as they say in the news. They are cutting their workforce.
