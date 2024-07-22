Upcoming interview for a Senior Product Manager role at Amazon

I have an interview with Amazon for Sr. PM, any tips on how to prepare?





I have around a week and a half before I have a first phone screen with a recruiter.





I have been casing on and off with a few people for a while now.





I also need an advice on how to address that I am not longer working at one startup I had on my resume when I applied to Amazon a few weeks ago. I quit that job within couple days after I sent out my application and also I was in that startup only a few months. I quit to focus on my own startup, plus that startup was not paying much.





Any tips?