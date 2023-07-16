Dex001 in
Help me review my resume !
I am a computer science undergrad from tier 3 college. I am currently studying fourth year. I created my resume and I want some suggestions to make it even better.
Thanks in advance!
4
1741
Sort by:
adorableInformation Technologist
Move the ai flappy Bird app up. AI is a hot field, so that'll be one point of interest to tell potential conpanies you've got current skills in.
1
Dex001Web Development (Front-End)
Thanks 👍
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482