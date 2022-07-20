Can Google make an offer without interviewing you AGAIN??

Last year, I was on a horrendous hiring loop with Google for a "Technology Solutions Consultant." After NINE interviews over five months, with three teams expressing interest, Hiring Committee came back not in support.





This week, they reached out again saying I "interviewed with us previously and did well," and that they can "skip the first stage interview and bring you straight onsite for final rounds of interviews."





:-/





Frankly, I would like to say that if they still think I did so well, they're welcome to simply make me an offer. Otherwise, let's go our separate ways.





My question is this: has anyone here been made an offer like this before?