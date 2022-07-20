19g6xkw1caynf in
Can Google make an offer without interviewing you AGAIN??
Last year, I was on a horrendous hiring loop with Google for a "Technology Solutions Consultant." After NINE interviews over five months, with three teams expressing interest, Hiring Committee came back not in support.
This week, they reached out again saying I "interviewed with us previously and did well," and that they can "skip the first stage interview and bring you straight onsite for final rounds of interviews."
:-/
Frankly, I would like to say that if they still think I did so well, they're welcome to simply make me an offer. Otherwise, let's go our separate ways.
My question is this: has anyone here been made an offer like this before?
sx92hMvvlxHuYtJaadSoftware Engineer
Google is so slow it's borderline insulting. Making someone go through 6 - 12 months of interviews just to reject them is inconsiderate. I'm currently stuck in the team matching phase at Google and find it ridiculous that Amazon was able to put an offer in front of me in a week while at Google the expectation is that it may take weeks to months. I was told by the Google recruiter that it takes an HM a week to even look at a candidate profile when shared with them. The company is too risk averse and probably loses out on top talent because those people aren't going to wait 2 months when they can accept something in a week. This isn't 2005 anymore, today's talent wants to move fast.
hyundailegendMachine Learning Engineer
This. A few people have shared this same issue here and I believe they all had accepted other offers instead of waiting in limbo. Thats not to say its not generally an issue when these companies put us in a weird spot at the tm phase. Its just with Google in particular, its like... actually a slap in the face to be waiting for weeks on end.
