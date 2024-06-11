Deciding between DS and CS

I'm currently a rising sophomore in college majoring in CS, and I'm trying to prepare for technical interviews for this next recruiting cycle to hopefully land an internship. However, most of my experience is in ML doing things with neural networks and other models that was more research oriented. While practicing technical questions, I'm starting to get the hang of them, but do you guys think I should rather prioritize on more ML stuff like learning to work with LLMs?





Thanks, appreciate any insights