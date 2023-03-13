jdh56osn in
Given this market right now, am I paid fairly?
I have a PhD in a non-CS background and 4 yrs of industry exp right now. I am a SWE in the EDA industry in the Bay Area. Am I paid fairly given the market right now?
Base: 195k
Bonus: 10%
Cash bonus from initial grant: 16k
Stock bonus refresher: 30k/4 -> 40k/4 (stock appreciation)
TC: 238k
YOE: PhD in non CS + 4
Location: Bay Area.
12
10410
Sort by:
scottifer8Data Science at Stanford University
Seems about right - I’ve gotten offers floated with about that salary range for Research roles in AI/ML
9
bringeeRecruiter
Yeah I agree, this seems fair for the course to me too
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482