Given this market right now, am I paid fairly?

I have a PhD in a non-CS background and 4 yrs of industry exp right now. I am a SWE in the EDA industry in the Bay Area. Am I paid fairly given the market right now?





Base: 195k

Bonus: 10%

Cash bonus from initial grant: 16k

Stock bonus refresher: 30k/4 -> 40k/4 (stock appreciation)

TC: 238k

YOE: PhD in non CS + 4

Location: Bay Area.