Importance of big name company? Deciding between two DevOps offers

I'm 26 with ~5 years experience in Linux SysAdmin and DevOps roles. I have one DevOps Engineer offer and I'm expecting another shortly in the DMV area. My mind is mostly made up but I would appreciate your input as a sanity check.





These are the main tradeoffs between the two offers.





Offer 1:

Publicly traded, well-respected, non-FAANG tech company

$140K (Expected)

No WFH allowed on this contract





Offer 2:

Mid-size gov contractor

$130K (Negotiated offer in hand)

90% remote





Both roles offer the same benefits, intelligent and competent coworkers, and work on modern tech stacks (big issue in gov contracting world).





I feel ready to accept offer #2 for two main reasons:

$10K/year is not worth the QoL hit that comes with 5 days/week in the office.

It seems to me that in the tech world having a big name company on your resume isn't as big of a deal compared to business roles. I have no companies on my resume that are remotely close to recognizable yet Offer 1's company reached out to me, and I made it to the final round of interviews at Amazon for a security role without much security experience.





Is turning down offer 1 a bad idea? Are there any other aspects I should be considering?