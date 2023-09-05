porlahomoj in
Importance of big name company? Deciding between two DevOps offers
I'm 26 with ~5 years experience in Linux SysAdmin and DevOps roles. I have one DevOps Engineer offer and I'm expecting another shortly in the DMV area. My mind is mostly made up but I would appreciate your input as a sanity check.
These are the main tradeoffs between the two offers.
Offer 1:
- Publicly traded, well-respected, non-FAANG tech company
- $140K (Expected)
- No WFH allowed on this contract
Offer 2:
- Mid-size gov contractor
- $130K (Negotiated offer in hand)
- 90% remote
Both roles offer the same benefits, intelligent and competent coworkers, and work on modern tech stacks (big issue in gov contracting world).
I feel ready to accept offer #2 for two main reasons:
- $10K/year is not worth the QoL hit that comes with 5 days/week in the office.
- It seems to me that in the tech world having a big name company on your resume isn't as big of a deal compared to business roles. I have no companies on my resume that are remotely close to recognizable yet Offer 1's company reached out to me, and I made it to the final round of interviews at Amazon for a security role without much security experience.
Is turning down offer 1 a bad idea? Are there any other aspects I should be considering?
14
8285
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I would agree with you that having a big name on your resume is a lot less relevant today than it was in the past. If you're getting all the same professional benefits of being able to work on modern tech stack, solid co-workers, good growth, then choose whatever your first instinct is. Coming from a FAANG company doesn't inherently mean that you're qualified anymore and I've seen tons of people with FAANG experience get turned down for jobs over people with more startup experience.
12
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,471