I am currently a 1st Year student studying in Electrical/Computer Engineering. What sre some good ways to get an internship with my level of experience so I can start networking and getting my foot in the door with starting my career.
candleunderwater
Great question! Make sure you go to the career fairs your school puts up. Also, sometimes companies come and set up booths at schools. That's where you can meet recruiters and make connections. Also, reaching out to current interns on LinkedIn has proved to be very lucrative.
