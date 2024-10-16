complexname in
Referral game will RIP soon
One recruiter from a Big Tech giant shared that they are getting a average 10000 applications per posting.
5% will be picked and assessed by a recruiter, that's just around 500 people.
The unfortunate situation is that half of these people are from another Big Tech company. They circulate from one company to another. Most of the remaining applicants through referrals.
Because of the referral bonus, people are referring unknown people, and the trustworthiness of this program is spoiled.
Companies will stop this sooner but slowly.
14
3938
Sort by:
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
You're overreacting. There's no way they'll just get rid of referrals like that.
5
bringeeRecruiter
Referrals will stay for sure, but their benefit will diminish a ton, IMO. The sheer volume is so difficult to keep up with and the thing about referrals is that it doesn't guarantee that they're going to be a good candidate. Some reqs I've gotten terrible candidates through referrals, so I couldn't move forward with any of them
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,567