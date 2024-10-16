Referral game will RIP soon

One recruiter from a Big Tech giant shared that they are getting a average 10000 applications per posting.





5% will be picked and assessed by a recruiter, that's just around 500 people.





The unfortunate situation is that half of these people are from another Big Tech company. They circulate from one company to another. Most of the remaining applicants through referrals.





Because of the referral bonus, people are referring unknown people, and the trustworthiness of this program is spoiled.





Companies will stop this sooner but slowly.







