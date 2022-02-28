Created a leetcode YT channel, is it a good idea ? My aim is to solve problems, and have smthng cool for resume..

I have created a new YT channel, that aims to solve leetcode problems, the reason I am doing this is actually 3 fold.





1) So, I can develop clear understanding of many leetcode problems, Because for the past 21 days I have been solving and uploading a problem daily... And I am gaining sound ubderstanding of leetcode problems.

2) I can have something cool to mention in my linked-in and resume.

3) I can document my progress, help others and have a good impact on fellow coders...





The problem is that I want to clear FAANG interview this year, and the best I can do is to solve just one problem a day, but on the other hand I feel that I am learning lot of new skills. Like problem walkthrough, explaining my thought process... etc..





Is this a good idea????