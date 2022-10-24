How to know if a job is remote-eligible / remote-friendly?

We're navigating the post-pandemic period where many companies are now shifting back to in-office work, yet many still maintain remote-eligible roles. Most companies aren't doing a great job of indicating the level of remote flexibility they have with various roles.





For some companies and some roles, the job postings are very explicit: "Fully Remote", "Remote Eligible", "Remote, US", etc.





However, there are many companies that will have a job posting specify a city, but then have no other indications as to whether it's required to be within a commute's distance of said city.





For companies with roles that say "San Francisco", what if I'm living in San Diego, but I'm willing to fly up to San Francisco once every 2 weeks for a couple days?





What's a good way to sniff out what a company truly intends a role to be when one is merely applying from the outside?





(For context, I'm applying to product management roles.)