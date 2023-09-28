Meta Unfolds a 'Universe of AI' Across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp

Meta has unveiled colossal AI updates peppered across its platform that would fundamentally alter user experiences on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, opening up a "universe of AI" solutions.





Spearheading the AI Universe - Meta AI Chatbot

The “advanced conversational assistant” is set to enhance Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram services and will be incorporated into upcoming Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest 3.

Real-time information capabilities have been bolstered through a partnership with Microsoft Bing, and image generation is powered by a new model, Emu.

A Galaxy of AI Personalities

Meta rolled out 28 AIs in beta, featuring sterling personas such as Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, Kendall Jenner, and Naomi Osaka, thus amplifying the interactivity quotient.

AI Studio - Empowering Businesses

The AI Studio Platform is equipped to enable businesses to build AI chatbots for messaging services on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

Also, Meta will provide a sandbox tool in the upcoming year for users to experiment with creating their own AI.

Generative AI Stickers - A New Co-creating Experience

AI editing tools will allow users to edit images and co-create content with friends.

The tool uses Llama 2 and the new image generation model, Emu, to convert text prompts into stickers in seconds.

Ray-Ban Smart Glasses with Meta AI

The Ray-Ban smart glasses are equipped with Meta AI, allowing users to receive information, incite creativity, and manage the glasses using just their voice.





