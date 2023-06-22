XavierProf in
How OpenAI offers work
Saw this posted on Zaheer's LinkedIn. Levels wrote about OpenAI's offers and how their profit units work. Now it kind of makes sense why you see such high offers for mid-level engineers there
BrianBusiness Development at Levels.fyi
Thanks for sharing, OP! This was interesting to dive into for sure and we're still a little skeptical about the practical value of these profit units, but we have seen other companies like Argo AI do something similar. We'll definitely be interested in following and seeing how it plays out with OpenAI
