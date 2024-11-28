shinyporygon in
Are PM’s like Steve Jobs?
I got into SWE with the idea that I would be shaping technology and influencing how technical products are made.
But all I do is get stories from the backlog and PM's and I just go implement them. Sure I have freedom and creativity in HOW the solution is written, but I have no say in what or why we are doing X for our product outside of a purely technical decision.
Do PM's get to be visionaries and influence their products ? Or is it just glorified task management?
I want to switch and find out, but for context, I'm a senior engineer making $150K and I'm afraid that changing roles to product just to see if I would like it more would mean having to take an entry level role.
Not sure what to do here.
To expand your scope beyond “backlog management,” follow these two simple yet time-consuming steps:
1. Be curious and ask questions about the dynamics leading to decisions that shaped your product’s current position. Sometimes, seemingly irrational decisions have rationales you may not agree with.
2. Begin by developing a solid understanding of the current market conditions before presenting well-conceived ideas. I am confident that your peers and leaders will not dismiss sound concepts that enhance your product or team. However, if they do, it is essential to evaluate the appropriateness of your current work environment. This principle applies to all levels of responsibility. If you do not perceive opportunities for taking on more significant projects after successfully completing smaller ones, it may be worthwhile to reassess whether your current work environment is suitable for your growth and development.
Repeat these steps until you naturally become an expert in your area and can be seen as a leader. That’s how you can drive vision in engineering or product management: knowing what you’re talking about while also being open to learning new things.