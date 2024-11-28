Are PM’s like Steve Jobs?

I got into SWE with the idea that I would be shaping technology and influencing how technical products are made.





But all I do is get stories from the backlog and PM's and I just go implement them. Sure I have freedom and creativity in HOW the solution is written, but I have no say in what or why we are doing X for our product outside of a purely technical decision.





Do PM's get to be visionaries and influence their products ? Or is it just glorified task management?





I want to switch and find out, but for context, I'm a senior engineer making $150K and I'm afraid that changing roles to product just to see if I would like it more would mean having to take an entry level role.





Not sure what to do here.







