130k in Ginevra CH

Hello,

I was having a look at salaries in CH.





I am going to round 2 of interviews for 2 companies.

One in Ginevra that according to Glassdoor offers up to 130k + stocks and another one offering 150k + stocks in Zurich.





What do I do if the second doesn't go well and I remain only with 130k + stocks in Ginevra?

Is it ok? Should I drop it and keep looking?

I am relocating from another country.









Currently I work for Adobe in Romania and I heard of some colleagues who in the past went to Switzerland in Basil.

However, I dunno how easy it's going to be in October to get transferred (when I am 1 yr old in the company) since the stock plunged.