19g6vl2nbd7yl in
130k in Ginevra CH
Hello,
I was having a look at salaries in CH.
I am going to round 2 of interviews for 2 companies.
One in Ginevra that according to Glassdoor offers up to 130k + stocks and another one offering 150k + stocks in Zurich.
What do I do if the second doesn't go well and I remain only with 130k + stocks in Ginevra?
Is it ok? Should I drop it and keep looking?
I am relocating from another country.
Currently I work for Adobe in Romania and I heard of some colleagues who in the past went to Switzerland in Basil.
However, I dunno how easy it's going to be in October to get transferred (when I am 1 yr old in the company) since the stock plunged.
1
2346
Sort by:
2
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,481
Maybe you’ll have enough time for your deadline to keep interviewing. Perhaps not, but without those offers, nothings really on the table anyway.