Backend Software Engineer  

130k in Ginevra CH

Hello,

I was having a look at salaries in CH.


I am going to round 2 of interviews for 2 companies.

One in Ginevra that according to Glassdoor offers up to 130k + stocks and another one offering 150k + stocks in Zurich.


What do I do if the second doesn't go well and I remain only with 130k + stocks in Ginevra?

Is it ok? Should I drop it and keep looking?

I am relocating from another country.



Currently I work for Adobe in Romania and I heard of some colleagues who in the past went to Switzerland in Basil.

However, I dunno how easy it's going to be in October to get transferred (when I am 1 yr old in the company) since the stock plunged.

raisinbranSoftware Engineer  
Try to get the offers first, then worry about which to take. Don’t count your eggs before they’ve hatched.

Maybe you’ll have enough time for your deadline to keep interviewing. Perhaps not, but without those offers, nothings really on the table anyway.
