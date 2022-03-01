Should I do OT?

I don't like the idea of constantly working past 5, especially when my scrum meetings are at 7. But I have this coworker (same level as me) who is always staying past 5. Our manager just loves this guy and praises the guy for being so "hardworking".

Dude gotta chill. It's coding. It's about efficiency. I don't see how spending more time on a ticket means he's more "hardworking". I don't get the same praise for finishing my tickets early. Seriously unfair.

But I am worried about my promotion. Am I overthinking it? Should I ignore my manager?