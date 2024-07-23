19g615l1z9qwol in
Annual review is a joke
Hello folks,
Today i had my annual review. It was better than my previous review but not great. My overall performance was great compare to previous year and got 18% more bonus and increase in bonus percentage for next fiscal year but my base and rsu are lower than pervious year.
I'm unable to understand if I'm progressing or not. Is this concerning?
I'm trying for a senior position.
27
5683
Sort by:
RatherPleasentSoftware Engineer
Your reward is still having a job. Congrats - From Middle management
37
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482