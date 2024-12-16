In this job market should I stay or find a new job.

Some context: I have been working for the same company for last two years. It is a midsized company that has mid-west tech pay so I make like 90k per yer. I started as a junior developer and got promoted to mid level around 1 year and 5 months mark.





Don't get me wrong I love working here. Nice co-workers and I get to work with nice tech like spark and databricks. I am extremly ambitious to work hard and find solutions. Given the current job market, I am confused if I should stay and try to become a senior or I should try to join FANNG.