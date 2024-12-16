Cast in
In this job market should I stay or find a new job.
Some context: I have been working for the same company for last two years. It is a midsized company that has mid-west tech pay so I make like 90k per yer. I started as a junior developer and got promoted to mid level around 1 year and 5 months mark.
Don't get me wrong I love working here. Nice co-workers and I get to work with nice tech like spark and databricks. I am extremly ambitious to work hard and find solutions. Given the current job market, I am confused if I should stay and try to become a senior or I should try to join FANNG.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I think any of those options is viable, but if you like the work and are finding fulfillment of it for your goals, then why move? Are you looking for more money, new challenges, new job title, or anything like that?
CastDevOps
I can lie to you and say its for learning more and stuff. But in reality its for the FANGG money. I also feel like I will advance my career faster by learning alot at these companies..
3
