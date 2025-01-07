ZipRecruiter ML SWE Intern vs Amazon (AWS) SDE Intern

Poll

Deciding between two Junior intern offers and am having a hard time settling on either. I'm confident in my software development skills and am looking to engage in challenging work and make an impact. As such I feel ZipRecruiter would be a better fit, but given I'm still a college student I can't help but feel I'm missing a major opportunity to advance my career/resume, especially amidst ZipRecruiter's poor fiscal performance this last year.





ZipRecruiter (TC: 61/hr) - LA: I would like to work in ML so this aligns nicely with my career goals





Amazon/AWS (TC: 74/hr) - LA: Unassigned specialization and worried I'll have a hard time standing out and making an impact given the more bureaucratic nature of the company





Would love to hear why one over the other if possible.