ZipRecruiter ML SWE Intern vs Amazon (AWS) SDE Intern

Deciding between two Junior intern offers and am having a hard time settling on either. I'm confident in my software development skills and am looking to engage in challenging work and make an impact. As such I feel ZipRecruiter would be a better fit, but given I'm still a college student I can't help but feel I'm missing a major opportunity to advance my career/resume, especially amidst ZipRecruiter's poor fiscal performance this last year.


ZipRecruiter (TC: 61/hr) - LA: I would like to work in ML so this aligns nicely with my career goals


Amazon/AWS (TC: 74/hr) - LA: Unassigned specialization and worried I'll have a hard time standing out and making an impact given the more bureaucratic nature of the company


Would love to hear why one over the other if possible.

TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer  
First of all, congratulations on these offers! These look like really solid offers and you should be proud of them. In my opinion, it'd be much better for you to have a real contribution that you can speak to on your resume as opposed to just optimizing for brand recognition with Amazon. It is a fair point that the brand recognition could outweigh the contribution you'd have at ZipRecruiter, at least in terms of what would get you the interview, but I personally would weigh the experience heavier because that's what would actually get you the job as opposed to just the interview. If you're fairly certain that working at ZipRecruiter would lead to more impactful contributions, or at least measurable contributions in some way, I'd take that over Amazon personally.
