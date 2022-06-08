Data Scientist Resume Guide?

Hi,

So I am doing my Master in CS with specialization in Data Science.

I will be graduating Dec 2022. So currently I am looking for Full time roles.

I have been applied to companies but mostly I get a rejection.

I am an international student here.





I wanted an advice on what all things should be on my Resume.





I have work experience of 2 years as Data Analyst back in my home country.

I have 4 Projects in my resume, all of them are Machine Learning related projects.





Any advice on what should be specifically there on a Data Scientist Resume.?