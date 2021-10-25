ambrekore in
Which offer to pick?
Homebase is a Series B startup, but Stripe is Stripe...
For Homebase, it's hard to figure out how to project what the total stock grant will be. The $50K is based on current valuation. So I guessed it can go up 8-10X in the future.
Stripe
Senior Product Manager
San Francisco
Total per year
$590K
Level
L2
Base
$170K
Total stock grant
$400K
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
8 Years
simFrontend Software Engineer
@OP I think it'd be helpful if you shared a breakdown of your offer for Homebase as you did for Stripe. But IMO Stripe has huge potential but who knows how much it'll go up post-IPO, definitely a safe bet though if you're asking me.
