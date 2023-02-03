What job can I do in IT

I am French and in may I will finish my PhD (mesh generation for CFD in Paris, France) and I do not know what to do next, I like computer science stuff in general (math and physic stuff) but I am also Interesting in software engineering, optimisation, ML/IA( I like coding on leetcode), let's say I am geek.

I do not want to work for post doc job, but in firm. Does someone had the same issue and find a way to combine software engineering and science in general ? What's the best position I can work for ?