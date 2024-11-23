Seeking Advice on Master's Programs

Hey Levels community!





I’m a mid-level engineer at Microsoft and am exploring options for utilizing my tuition reimbursement benefit to pursue a part-time master’s degree. I’d love your insights and advice on a few topics (or more generally if you have thoughts!)





Online vs. In-Person

Do you think completing a program online versus in-person makes a significant difference in terms of resume validation and career progression? Furthermore, some schools (e.g., Stanford) grant the same degree regardless of modality, while others (e.g., Harvard Extension School) differentiate in how the awarding institution is listed. Does the awarding college within the university make a significant difference?





Degree Types

I’m considering several fields of study and would love to hear your thoughts on their long-term career impact. For context, I plan to transition from an engineering IC role into Engineering or Product Management, with the ultimate goal of reaching an executive leadership position, however, I’m also keeping open the possibility of a more technical path, like tech lead, principal engineer, or startup CTO.

MS in Engineering Management

MS in Computer Science with a specialization (e.g., AI, software engineering)

MS in Data Science

MS in Human-Computer Interaction (HCI)

MBA





Specific Programs of Interest

A few programs caught my attention in particular, though I’m unsure how they stack up against more traditional options (MBA, MS in CS, etc.). If you’ve attended these or know someone who has, I’d love your thoughts!

Carnegie Melon, Integrated Innovation Institute, Master of Integrated Innovation for Products & Services (MIIPS)

USC, Iovine and Young Academy, Master of Science in Integrated Design, Business, and Technology





Manager Approval

Since Microsoft’s tuition reimbursement requires manager approval to ensure the degree is related to my work, I’d appreciate advice on navigating this conversation. How would you justify the benefit of degrees aligned with a lateral career pivot (e.g., Engineering Management, Product Management)?





For added context (just in case my post wasn't long enough), here’s a list of other programs I’ve been exploring: