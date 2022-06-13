RaysPT3432 in
What is the range for an Amazon level 5 SDE or TPM? Im currently based outside of Seattle and am thinking of interviewing with Amazon. I see a lot of negative reviews on no WLB and contant PIP pressure. Is that true? I have been in Telecom all my life and my WLB has been amazing. Is it worth leaving my current job for Amazon? I am looking for recommendations.
In the same token, I am friends with an Engineering Manager at Amazon Fulfillment that has told me that they go to great lengths to protect their devs from burnout by giving good work life balance. Worst-case scenario, you interview and find out that they're not a fit but now you've got the experience of interviewing at a FAANG and possibly an offer you could use for negotiation with other companies. Long story short, avoid making life altering decisions based on hearsay.