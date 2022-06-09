z4fHekoEE2I in
Pro-Tip: Register for online events
Your email and/or profile will be visible to recruiters and you'll be on a shortlist for potential candidates. We used to do this on college campuses and it's also done for more senior roles believe it or not.
3
1073
Sort by:
LevelsMod- TonyMarketing at Levels.fyi
Speaking of online events, a Data Science PM named Teneika Askew, shared this on LinkedIn earlier that might be worth checking out if you're a woman interested in working at AWS: JUNE 30TH, 9:00PM–10:00PM AWST AWS She Builds presents AWS CloudUp - a flexible, community-based learning program for women, providing AWS training delivered on your terms. If you've already got your technical foundations and a looking to fast track your career in tech then this program is for you! Sign up by 6/30: https://lnkd.in/gq3vvamA
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,313