19g616l0wig6dm in
Oracle offer review
I have a verbal offer from Oracle for Staff software engineer IC3 (Frontend) role which will be fully REMOTE. I think they lowballed me saying this is the max they can go for Atlanta market. Is it worth accepting offer just for big company name on my resume?
I have 12+ YoE, current location Atlanta, GA.
Current comp $155k. Company size (500-600)
No competing offer on hand.
Appreciate any inputs, Thanks!!
Oracle
Staff software engineer (Frontend)
Remote
Total per year
$60.1K
Level
IC3
Base
$145
Total stock grant
$60K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
12 Years
6
2711
Sort by:
ElectricLoveSoftware Engineer
Why is the comp so close for ic1-3 at oracle?
4
Laniap028Software Engineer
Good q. Geobaswd adjustments?
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,481