19g616l0wig6dm in  
Frontend Software Engineer  

Oracle offer review

I have a verbal offer from Oracle for Staff software engineer IC3 (Frontend) role which will be fully REMOTE. I think they lowballed me saying this is the max they can go for Atlanta market. Is it worth accepting offer just for big company name on my resume?


I have 12+ YoE, current location Atlanta, GA.

Current comp $155k. Company size (500-600)

No competing offer on hand.


Appreciate any inputs, Thanks!!

company icon
Oracle
Staff software engineer (Frontend)
Remote
Total per year
$60.1K
Level
IC3
Base
$145
Total stock grant
$60K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
12 Years
6
2711
Sort by:
ElectricLoveSoftware Engineer  
Why is the comp so close for ic1-3 at oracle?
4
Laniap028Software Engineer  
Good q. Geobaswd adjustments?

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,481