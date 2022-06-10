Oracle offer review

I have a verbal offer from Oracle for Staff software engineer IC3 (Frontend) role which will be fully REMOTE. I think they lowballed me saying this is the max they can go for Atlanta market. Is it worth accepting offer just for big company name on my resume?





I have 12+ YoE, current location Atlanta, GA.

Current comp $155k. Company size (500-600)

No competing offer on hand.





Appreciate any inputs, Thanks!!