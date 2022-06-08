vGdq91ndqK in
How to be a Great Software Engineering Manager?
Junior swe with aspirations to be engineering manager one day. I would like to start developing the skills I need to get there.
TYIA
b7UjqwcaslSoftware Engineer
In my experience, managers who don't micro-manage are also solid leaders so I'd start with making sure you don't do that.
19g616l45tz0ecSoftware Engineering Manager
As a software engineering manager, this is a rule I live by.
I would also say that being passionate about mentorship is a huge plus to be an effective manager. Teach your team whilst keeping an open mind to their ideas.
