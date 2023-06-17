Above FAANG?

Hey folks!





I'm new to the SWE industry and would like to learn more about what kind of opportunities are out there.





Question:

Are there companies that are actually above the classic FAANG companies and harder to get into? Better as in salary, prestige, complexity of work, work culture, or something else.





For example, I have a friend that worked at hedge fund companies as a low-latency programmer. Insane bonus, different world.





Just want to expand my exposure and understanding of the market.