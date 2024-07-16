Vent: Life at a startup

Hey y'all.





I have been at this startup since November of last year, and I really have gone through all the emotions. The high of getting the offer, the excitement of meeting the <15 people in the entire company at a retreat, to the low of losing our designer and two engineers, and now being the last engineer standing.





I feel the pressure of having to perform, since I am expected to get things across that finish line. I'm looking at hand drawn scribbles from my founder that she expects me to somehow decipher into a redesign of one of our key components.





I feel the pressure of being expected to understand the context behind previous decisions, because if I can't understand those I cannot revamp them and make them better than before. I don't know what I don't know.





I feel the pressure of ambiguity and terrible planning, causing work that I have done to be obsolete only hours after completion and last minute change causing quick, half baked changes.





I just feel so stressed and unhappy with the company now.





I want to quit and put my time into looking for a new job. I have even though about reaching out to my previous manager to see if he'd consider giving me my old job back. I don't remember ever feeling this anxious at a non-startup, and am unsure if all start ups are like this or only mine because of the immature founder we have.





I don't really have anyone I can talk to about this stuff, so I thought I'd put it out here. Thanks for reading if you did.