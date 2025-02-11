Offer evaluation: HW system engineer

Got an offer from a startup—need some advice!





I just received an offer from a startup, but a few things seem unclear. They didn’t mention anything about PTO or health insurance in the offer letter.





Additionally, they require me to be in the office for the first six months, for which they’re paying an extra $2,500/month. I assume this is taxable, so I won’t be pocketing the full amount.





Here’s the full offer:

• Role: System Engineer (HW) in Orange County

• Base Salary: $150K

• Equity: 60K shares (they didn’t disclose FMV or exercise price but mentioned they recently raised funding)

• First 6 months: In-office (then remote)

• Current TC: $0 (laid off)

• Experience: 4 YoE





Would love to hear your thoughts.