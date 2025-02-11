ohforfoxsake in
Offer evaluation: HW system engineer
Got an offer from a startup—need some advice!
I just received an offer from a startup, but a few things seem unclear. They didn’t mention anything about PTO or health insurance in the offer letter.
Additionally, they require me to be in the office for the first six months, for which they’re paying an extra $2,500/month. I assume this is taxable, so I won’t be pocketing the full amount.
Here’s the full offer:
• Role: System Engineer (HW) in Orange County
• Base Salary: $150K
• Equity: 60K shares (they didn’t disclose FMV or exercise price but mentioned they recently raised funding)
• First 6 months: In-office (then remote)
• Current TC: $0 (laid off)
• Experience: 4 YoE
Would love to hear your thoughts.
bringeeRecruiter 17 hours ago
Offer letters usually don't have PTO/Health Insurance info attached anyways, even for FAANG companies. Because the benefits can change, they don't commit to it in the offer letter. I'd just ask them if they have any info on that to share with you, they might have a separate document. Honestly seems like a decent offer for your exp, but it also depends on the stage the company is in.
