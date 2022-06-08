19g6ul448x86z in
How to handle multiple offers at different times?
I find it super hard to coordinate all the offers I get, especially because most are given at different times. For example, I applied to Google, which would probably be my dream job, and I'm still waiting. But I already got an offer from another company that's good enough. If I got into Google or another more realistic company that's better than the current offer, it would be messy.
By my experience, it would be incredibly common to renege offers (and it doesn't feel right in my case; my offer is from a 12-people company...). Is it also okay to ask the employer for 2-3 of weeks of waiting before I give them the final answer, or is that too much time?
5
1898
Sort by:
5
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,481
I don’t think it hurts to ask for time to review the offer and compare it to others you’re looking at. Don’t feel bad for doing what you think is important FOR YOU. Companies are doing what’s good for them too. If they are open to giving you that long, great. But be advised, they might try to pressure you to make a decision for any number of reasons. If they think you’re not going to accept or that you will possibly come back with a higher offer, they might rescind it. Maybe it’s because the offer they gave was the max range. Maybe it’s because they have another strong candidate who fits their timeline. Could be anything. Don’t take it personally and just make the decision that works for you right now. Google isnt going anywhere lol.