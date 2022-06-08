How to handle multiple offers at different times?

I find it super hard to coordinate all the offers I get, especially because most are given at different times. For example, I applied to Google, which would probably be my dream job, and I'm still waiting. But I already got an offer from another company that's good enough. If I got into Google or another more realistic company that's better than the current offer, it would be messy.





By my experience, it would be incredibly common to renege offers (and it doesn't feel right in my case; my offer is from a 12-people company...). Is it also okay to ask the employer for 2-3 of weeks of waiting before I give them the final answer, or is that too much time?