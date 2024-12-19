Competing Offers: Stay or Go?

Poll

I'm a SWE with something of a win-win situation on my hands. I'd love the masses to weigh in and offer their opinion.





I received an offer from a crypto startup (2017) for $185,000 + 10% bonus + equity. My current company (definitely not crypto, much more traditional and "safe") has offered to match the base and bonus. This is a significant raise for me.





The benefits of the new company include operating in an up-and-coming industry (crypto/blockchain) with equity and the dream of cashing out with an acquisition. Or, at the least, new valuable experience to propel me further in a new industry. The tech stack is somewhat boring and not that modern (lots of on-prem). I get really good vibes from the team and will reap the benefits of start-up environment, which I'm geared for (fast pace, self-starters, company retreats, etc.)





The benefits of my current company (who wants to compete with near-equivalent monetary incentive) is stability and a beyond-supportive manager who genuinely wants to see me win and climb the ladder. The tech stack is sexy and modern (k8s, terraform, github actions, all in the cloud). There's no equity and the talent pool is "meh", no company retreats, very traditional.





Both roles are remote. I was actually head-hunted by this startup, I did not seek them out. The only reason I would want to leave my current company is because I am objectively underpaid.





Would love to hear what YOU would do!