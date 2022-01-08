Rather be the 50th hire at a high growth startup or 10th hire at slightly slower growth startup?

Without divulging too much info, I'm considering offers at a couple startups. One of them is a pretty high growth SaaS company doing around 35% MoM growth right now, but also seems pretty mature in that they're a real company now. I'm dealing with a recruiter and would be around the ~50th hire.





The other startup is a consumer facing company pretty small team, still pretty steady growth. Id be working closely with the founders. I think if it takes it off it could be pretty cool. That said, as of now things seem pretty unstructured. I'd be their 9th hire.





Both would be entirely remote and distributed. Thoughts?