raisinbran in
Rather be the 50th hire at a high growth startup or 10th hire at slightly slower growth startup?
Without divulging too much info, I'm considering offers at a couple startups. One of them is a pretty high growth SaaS company doing around 35% MoM growth right now, but also seems pretty mature in that they're a real company now. I'm dealing with a recruiter and would be around the ~50th hire.
The other startup is a consumer facing company pretty small team, still pretty steady growth. Id be working closely with the founders. I think if it takes it off it could be pretty cool. That said, as of now things seem pretty unstructured. I'd be their 9th hire.
Both would be entirely remote and distributed. Thoughts?
5
1661
Sort by:
n2no13nk23Software Engineering Manager
Both sound like good opportunities. Optimize for growth and team. Finding a team that you resonate better with will make you happier and hopefully help you grow faster. Ultimately there's no right answer for situations like this. Really depends on your risk tolerance and what you value. What helped for me is imagining where I'd like to be in 5 years and working backward to figure out what I'd need to get there (ex. experience mentoring other engineers or experience working on distributed systems, etc.)
4
raisinbranSoftware Engineer
True, appreciate the advice to imagine where I want to be in 5 years and work backwards
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,313