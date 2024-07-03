thedoodlemama in
Need advice
I'm an admin. Covid cancelled two of my internships. I graduated with my BSBA, Beta Gamma Sigma inductee, top 10% of my class, double major in supply chain and marketing, bilingual and pushed another year to accomplish my MBA. I couldn't get any role because of lack of experience.
I have two years of experience now as an admin with mostly tech/info operations duties that I excel at and have been working on as I'm passionate about getting into tech. I'm tired y'all. I need help because I have been applying to hundreds upon thousands of jobs, internships, to scale up. I'm 25, and I'm young, and I can do the courses and workshops but I can't afford it and neither can my job pay for it.
I worked my tail off, and have always given my all; I need encouragement. How did you learn someone had taken a chance on you to get your start?
Start working on a side project or even freelance. Do whatever it is you can do to make people understand that you do this in some formidable capacity. Recruiters will be more willing to give you a shot if you’re inexperienced vs if you just don’t demonstrate that this is what you do.