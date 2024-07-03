Need advice

I'm an admin. Covid cancelled two of my internships. I graduated with my BSBA, Beta Gamma Sigma inductee, top 10% of my class, double major in supply chain and marketing, bilingual and pushed another year to accomplish my MBA. I couldn't get any role because of lack of experience.

I have two years of experience now as an admin with mostly tech/info operations duties that I excel at and have been working on as I'm passionate about getting into tech. I'm tired y'all. I need help because I have been applying to hundreds upon thousands of jobs, internships, to scale up. I'm 25, and I'm young, and I can do the courses and workshops but I can't afford it and neither can my job pay for it.

I worked my tail off, and have always given my all; I need encouragement. How did you learn someone had taken a chance on you to get your start?