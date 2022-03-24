Veracity of Top Companies TC

I noticed that the total compensation number for some of the companies in the "Top Paying Companies" list doesn't reflect the data on that company's list of data points. For example, the Top list states that the compensation for LinkedIn is $523,000 for senior engineer, while the median is $317,000 on the LinkedIn page. In fact, there are no records of compensation over $495,000 in that list for senior engineer. Where are these numbers coming from?