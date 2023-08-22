Productify in
Can you move from Product manager to SWE?
I was SWE 5 years back and became a full time TPM and PM thorugb progression . I still keep thinking about going back to SWE , is it possible to go back? (As I am applying but hardly getting any calls.)
madscience
It's definitely possible to go back, but I think recency bias for a lot of hiring managers and recruiters might make it a bit more difficult. If you have projects or anything showing recent SWE work, even as a side gig, that might help sell yourself a bit
