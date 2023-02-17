ATOM in
Need Carrer Change advise
I am currently working as an email developer with 3 years of experience with less package(less than 7 LPA) and also there is nothing much to learn in terms of technology.
Now I am looking to change my job(looking for SDE roles in product-based companies) and I want to start as a fresher.
I have started preparing for the same and I have kept the timeline until Dec 2023
Now I want to know
1)It is a good idea to start as a fresher even though I have 3 years of corporate experience ( which I think is irrelevant to the jobs I am looking for)
2)How can I upskill myself to be interview ready?
Software Engineer
I don't think there is any issue to starting as a 'fresher' with 3 years of experience. If anything, it might help you get a bit more interviews. Definitely study and prepare for your interviews, use tools like leetcode and other resources to see how companies interview SDEs because it can be a little bit wonky. Best of luck!
