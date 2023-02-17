Need Carrer Change advise

I am currently working as an email developer with 3 years of experience with less package(less than 7 LPA) and also there is nothing much to learn in terms of technology.





Now I am looking to change my job(looking for SDE roles in product-based companies) and I want to start as a fresher.





I have started preparing for the same and I have kept the timeline until Dec 2023





Now I want to know





1)It is a good idea to start as a fresher even though I have 3 years of corporate experience ( which I think is irrelevant to the jobs I am looking for)





2)How can I upskill myself to be interview ready?



