Offer evaluation - preIPO or non tech retail
Help with an offer evaluation. Pm@Google with 6+ years of PM exp, 4+ eng experience. Bay area based.
Company A - big public retail company, trying to break into e-commerce
Offer - cash ~200K, rsu 60k/yr
Pros - stable, publicly traded
Cons - old school, culture
Company B - niche high value e-commerce marketplace, pre IPO 2021 valuation ~4B, series f, hr said they don't need more funding series, started IPO process in 2022 but then stopped due to market.
Offer - cash ~200K, stock equity option 60k vesting over 4 yra
Pros - been around for 10 years, almost ready to IPO, pandemic fueled growth, big name investors like a16z, chilled, remote
Cons - preIPO
Addl - strike price $1
MAXnRUSSELData Scientist
Tough call without knowing the exact name of each company but I would maybe take a chance on company B if you can confidently say the ipo will be in the next 2-2.5 years
