Offer evaluation - preIPO or non tech retail

Help with an offer evaluation. Pm@Google with 6+ years of PM exp, 4+ eng experience. Bay area based.





Company A - big public retail company, trying to break into e-commerce





Offer - cash ~200K, rsu 60k/yr

Pros - stable, publicly traded

Cons - old school, culture





Company B - niche high value e-commerce marketplace, pre IPO 2021 valuation ~4B, series f, hr said they don't need more funding series, started IPO process in 2022 but then stopped due to market.





Offer - cash ~200K, stock equity option 60k vesting over 4 yra

Pros - been around for 10 years, almost ready to IPO, pandemic fueled growth, big name investors like a16z, chilled, remote



Cons - preIPO