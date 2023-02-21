Age of 45 is it hard to get into Data Engineer or Cloud developer ? MY background is 20 years of SDET experience

Hello All,





My company gave me 2 weeks notice where my contract is coming to an end. It was unexpected and an eye opener for me. I only make 145K as a contractor that to living in Southern California and I'm content. I was thinking of getting into different technology such as Data Engineer or Cloud Developer but at the age of 45 will this be a hard task ? I do have a Java background or try to move into java development ? At this point I need a job desperately because I live paycheck to paycheck so I need short term and long term goals. Can someone give me career counseling as what would be the best route ?