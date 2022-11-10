Navigating the hiring process amid mass layoffs

I've been casually applying for new roles for the past couple of weeks, and have a few opportunities that look like they could pan out. I worry that if I were to accept one of these offers I would, as a very new hire, be one of the first to be let go in the event of a mass layoff.





I've considered the possibility of negotiating a contractual agreement that guarantees job security for a time, say six months. Is this a reasonable ask? Is there a precedent for this type of agreement?